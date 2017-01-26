Director of UNLV's veterans program earns national salute

East German citizens climb the Berlin wall at the Brandenburg Gate as they celebrate the opening of the East German border in this November 10, 1989 file photo. The 10th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall is November 9. Photo/Reuters UNLV Director of Military and Veteran Services Ross Bryant received the National Advisor of the Year award at the Student Veteran's of America Conference at the Disneyland Hotel and Resort in Anaheim, California on January 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.