Diana Rein, New D&A Guitar Gear Endorsee, Performing at NAMM
New D&A Guitar Gear endorsee Diana Rein performs at the 2017 NAMM Show, Saturday, January 21, at 2:00 pm . Rein, also known as the 'Six-String Siren,' joins a D&A roster that includes such artists as rock greats Vernon Reid , Scotti Hill , Phil X and Vince Dennis ; folk-rock legend John Sebastian and Dave Mason; top-tier indie bands Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds, Renaissance, Paramore, and Bush; and many more.
