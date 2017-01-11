Denise Barnes, third generation Mexic...

Denise Barnes, third generation Mexican American, joins Anaheim City Council

Denise Barnes said she hadn't planned for a City Council run this year, but then she found she'd had enough of the policies passed by the leaders. The policy of offering tax incentives for the construction of four-diamond luxury hotels convinced her she wanted to serve.

