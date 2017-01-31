David Crosby to Be Joined by Musical Friends on New Spring Solo Tour

David Crosby wrapped up a tour in support of his latest solo album, Lighthouse , in December, but now the folk-rock legend has announced plans for a new trek on which he'll be backed by a mostly different cast of musicians. The David Crosby & Friends Tour 2017 will hit the road on April 18 in Anaheim, California, and is scheduled to run through a May 24 concert in Bar Harbor, Maine.

