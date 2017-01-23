Country Megaticket includes Brad Paisley in Anaheim, Luke Bryan in Devore
In recent years, Southern California has been a successful spot for massive country shows and promoter Live Nation has tapped into the audience in by offering the Country Megaticket bundle. The ticket package, which nets concertgoers passes for a series of shows, is back for 2017 with performances from Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan and more on the schedule.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around Whittier - Whittier Daily News (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|Chumper
|4
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|5 hr
|Green Light Free
|107
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|5 hr
|Green Light Free
|1,186
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|Green Light Free
|611
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|14 hr
|Unknown
|4,840
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Jan 18
|Ssk
|166
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|Jan 16
|Ftt
|27
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC