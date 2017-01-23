Country Megaticket includes Brad Pais...

Country Megaticket includes Brad Paisley in Anaheim, Luke Bryan in Devore

In recent years, Southern California has been a successful spot for massive country shows and promoter Live Nation has tapped into the audience in by offering the Country Megaticket bundle. The ticket package, which nets concertgoers passes for a series of shows, is back for 2017 with performances from Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan and more on the schedule.

