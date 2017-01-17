Cops: Murder suspect shot by police; ...

Cops: Murder suspect shot by police; kidnap victim safe

11 hrs ago

A man suspected of fatally shooting a man in Anaheim, Calif. and kidnapping a 23-year-old woman last week was shot early Thursday by police after the woman escaped, authorities said.

