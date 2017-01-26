Cocktail lineup at soon-to-open House of Blues bar
Anna Sophia offers Father Figure cocktails at the loungy, still-under-construction Foundation Room at the House of Blues Anaheim. A rendition of the sultry, still-under-construction Foundation Room, looms in the background behind Anna Sophia who sips a Father Figure cocktail at the new House of Blues Anaheim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|7 hr
|Lil snuffy
|169
|Anaheim Car Accident Proves Fatal for Woman (Jul '12)
|Thu
|Denise
|3
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|Thu
|Fsp
|111
|David Thornton - Sells Leno Salts V2K Tortures ...
|Wed
|Sissy
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 23
|Unknown
|4,840
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|Jan 16
|Ftt
|27
|Review: Anaheim Hills Patrol (Dec '10)
|Jan 16
|lola90
|16
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC