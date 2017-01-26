Cocktail lineup at soon-to-open House...

Cocktail lineup at soon-to-open House of Blues bar

Anna Sophia offers Father Figure cocktails at the loungy, still-under-construction Foundation Room at the House of Blues Anaheim. A rendition of the sultry, still-under-construction Foundation Room, looms in the background behind Anna Sophia who sips a Father Figure cocktail at the new House of Blues Anaheim.

