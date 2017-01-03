California woman shot in Vegas on New Year's Day identified
Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a California woman killed in an apparently accidental shooting on New Year's Day. The Clark County Coroner's Office said Tuesday that 22-year-old Maryann Rofail of Anaheim, California, died of a gunshot wound early the morning of Jan. 1. Las Vegas police say she and a friend were in a car with two men they'd men at a New Year's event when a gun was brought out and accidentally discharged.
