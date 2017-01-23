Bob Weir Unveils Signature D'Angelico Guitar - Photos & Video
As reported , Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir appeared over the weekend at the NAMM trade show in Anaheim, California. Weir was on hand to perform with an all-star lineup of fellow musicians as well as unveil his signature D'Angelico custom guitar.
