Black Sabbath, Judas Priest and Alice in Chains Vets Added to Metal...
The all-star Metal Allegiance collective has invited a few more famous friends to join them for their Tribute to Fallen Heroes show in Anaheim, Calif., on Jan. 20. Loudwire reports that the core Metal Allegiance lineup - Winery Dogs drummer Mike Portnoy , Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick and bassist Mark Menghi - has added even more special guests to a roster that already included ex- Motrhead drummer Mikkey Dee, Slayer vet Gary Holt, Chris Jericho and Winery Dogs bassist Billy Sheehan . Joining them will be new additions Mike Inez , Richie Faulkner and Vinny Appice - all adding up to what Menghi promises will be "the biggest and craziest MA show to date."
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man stabbed by gang members (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|Joe
|181
|Dr. Gott: Seeking way to clean digestive system (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|healer
|10
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|3 hr
|Ssk
|1,182
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|Slacking
|7,292
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|3 hr
|AnaheimES
|104
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|21 hr
|Well Well
|4,839
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Wed
|Ssk
|166
