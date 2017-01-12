Automated, Repeatable Measurement of the Part Being Made

Verisurf 2017 measurement software from Verisurf Software, is now integrated to support and drive the portable zCAT direct computer control coordinate measuring machine from Fowler. Weighing only 30 lb, the portable zCAT from Fowler is a direct computer control coordinate measuring machine that uses Verisurf 2017 software to automate repeatable measurements of the part being manufactured so that the same person making the part can now measure that part as it is being made.

