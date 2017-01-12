Automated, Repeatable Measurement of ...

Automated, Repeatable Measurement of the Part Being Made

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: F&M Magazine

Verisurf 2017 measurement software from Verisurf Software, is now integrated to support and drive the portable zCAT direct computer control coordinate measuring machine from Fowler. Weighing only 30 lb, the portable zCAT from Fowler is a direct computer control coordinate measuring machine that uses Verisurf 2017 software to automate repeatable measurements of the part being manufactured so that the same person making the part can now measure that part as it is being made.

Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12) Wed Damage 171
News Rohrabacher plans Russia trip to 'work with the... Wed cheezypoof 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Tue John MoFo Snyder 4,838
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) Jan 10 Ssg 162
Anaheim Music Thread Jan 8 Musikologist 1
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) Jan 5 Chico 93
News Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1... Jan 3 mar 1
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,362 • Total comments across all topics: 277,861,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC