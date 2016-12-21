Anaheim woman struck and killed in L....

Anaheim woman struck and killed in L.A., family asks driver to come forward

11 hrs ago

Police are seeking leads on a hit-and-run incident in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve that killed a 47-year-old Anaheim woman. The victim, Eugenia Pelagio, left a party around 1:55 a.m. in the Westlake District of Los Angeles and proceeded to cross Second and Emerald streets, according to police.

