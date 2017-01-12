Anaheim police treating man's death as a homicide
ANAHEIM Police were investigating a possible homicide in the 1600 block of South Sinclair Street on Monday, Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anaheim Hills News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|41 min
|Champions era
|7,255
|Ding Dong, Dickhead is Dead!
|2 hr
|P Gome
|4
|Black Culture: So Better Than Brown
|2 hr
|Fig
|4
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|8 hr
|Queso
|97
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|11 hr
|Ftt
|27
|Review: Anaheim Hills Patrol (Dec '10)
|13 hr
|lola90
|16
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|Jan 11
|Damage
|171
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC