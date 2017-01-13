Anaheim Motel Murder, Kidnapping Suspect Still On The Run

ANAHEIM - The father of a kidnapping victim publicly pleaded Friday with her alleged captor, who is suspected of fatally shooting a man in an Anaheim motel this week, to turn himself in. David Deese, father of Brianne Deese, who police believe is being held against her will, asked Luke Theodore Lampers, a 35-year-old transient, to let Brianne Deese go.

