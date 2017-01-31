Anaheim mayor's assistant moved to full-time
In another move flexing their new muscle, the City Council majority has finalized a new full-time salary for Mayor Tom Tait's long-time assistant, Mishal Montgomery. Montgomery has worked for the city since 2003.
