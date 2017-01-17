Anaheim holding short-term rental owners to being good neighbors,...
Rafael Avila, code enforcement officer, roams Anaheim's south district, his area of coverage for responding to complaints about short-term rentals. Rafael Avila, code enforcement officer, roams Anaheim's south district, his area of coverage for responding to complaints about short-term rentals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anaheim Hills News.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|13 hr
|Ssk
|166
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|Tue
|Casper
|99
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|Jan 16
|Ftt
|27
|Review: Anaheim Hills Patrol (Dec '10)
|Jan 16
|lola90
|16
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|Jan 11
|Damage
|171
|Rohrabacher plans Russia trip to 'work with the...
|Jan 11
|cheezypoof
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 10
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC