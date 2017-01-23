Acm Siggraph Selects 2019 Conference ...

Acm Siggraph Selects 2019 Conference Chair

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Rose, who chaired the Production Sessions during SIGGRAPH 2016 this past July in Anaheim, has been a longtime volunteer and active member of ACM SIGGRAPH over the last 15 years. "We are thrilled to have Mikki on board to lead the SIGGRAPH 2019 conference," said Rebecca Strzelec, SIGGRAPH Conference Advisory Group Chair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 1 hr Ssk 1,187
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) 1 hr Fullerton suicida... 108
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 1 hr Red 613
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 1 hr LM City 7,321
News Around Whittier - Whittier Daily News (Mar '08) 15 hr Chumper 4
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Mon Unknown 4,840
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) Jan 18 Ssk 166
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,564 • Total comments across all topics: 278,216,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC