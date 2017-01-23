Acm Siggraph Selects 2019 Conference Chair

Rose, who chaired the Production Sessions during SIGGRAPH 2016 this past July in Anaheim, has been a longtime volunteer and active member of ACM SIGGRAPH over the last 15 years. "We are thrilled to have Mikki on board to lead the SIGGRAPH 2019 conference," said Rebecca Strzelec, SIGGRAPH Conference Advisory Group Chair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.