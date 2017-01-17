a Tears of joya in crowd as Main Street Electrical Parade rolls through Disneyland once again
ANAHEIM >> There have been other memorable parades at Disneyland, but maybe none as beloved as the Main Street Electrical Parade. “I was here on the last day when it closed 20 years ago and I'm here today the first day it came back,” said Trina Blair, 32, of Whittier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|12 min
|AnaheimES
|103
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|22 min
|Red
|599
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Trojan
|32,716
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|Davis
|7,290
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|17 hr
|Well Well
|4,839
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Wed
|Ssk
|166
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|Jan 16
|Ftt
|27
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC