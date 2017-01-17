a Tears of joya in crowd as Main Stre...

a Tears of joya in crowd as Main Street Electrical Parade rolls through Disneyland once again

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Whittier Daily News

ANAHEIM >> There have been other memorable parades at Disneyland, but maybe none as beloved as the Main Street Electrical Parade. “I was here on the last day when it closed 20 years ago and I'm here today the first day it came back,” said Trina Blair, 32, of Whittier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) 12 min AnaheimES 103
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 22 min Red 599
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Trojan 32,716
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 4 hr Davis 7,290
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 17 hr Well Well 4,839
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) Wed Ssk 166
News Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11) Jan 16 Ftt 27
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at January 20 at 7:56AM PST

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,718 • Total comments across all topics: 278,091,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC