7 coolest things I saw at NAMM music geek show
The retail price is $1,200 ANAHEIM, Calif. - It's called the Fusion Guitar, but the folks who sell the instrument refer to it simply as an "iPhone guitar."
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|5 min
|LMSA
|7,310
|Xanies bar, Blues, oc's molly Addyis weed
|1 hr
|dope
|1
|Santa Ana Council won't consider change to elec...
|4 hr
|Richard
|1
|Santa Ana city manager ousted in 'amicable' spl...
|4 hr
|Richard
|1
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|Jan 20
|AnaheimES
|104
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 19
|Well Well
|4,839
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Jan 18
|Ssk
|166
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC