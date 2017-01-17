6 cool new gadgets at the NAMM show in Anaheim
Laurent Bernadac, creator of the 3Dvarius, plays on the 3D printed violin which can be custom built for each customer during media preview day at the NAMM Show at the Anaheim Convention Center on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. Adam Mandel, CEO of GearSecure in Lakewood shows off his app, which can track stolen instruments, during the NAMM Show in Anaheim on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|18 hr
|Ssk
|166
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|Tue
|Casper
|99
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|Jan 16
|Ftt
|27
|Review: Anaheim Hills Patrol (Dec '10)
|Jan 16
|lola90
|16
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|Jan 11
|Damage
|171
|Rohrabacher plans Russia trip to 'work with the...
|Jan 11
|cheezypoof
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 10
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC