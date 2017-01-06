25 Year old man sentence to 40 years to life in prison

A 25-year-old man was sentenced today to 40 years to life in prison for gunning down a Buena Park resident who ordered guests at his son's birthday party to leave after the defendant and his associates crashed the gathering and started a fight. Dylan William Salazar was sentenced in March of 2013 to 50 years to life in prison, but his conviction on first-degree murder was overturned on appeal and a new trial was ordered.

