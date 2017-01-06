25 Year old man sentence to 40 years ...

25 Year old man sentence to 40 years to life in prison

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KABC-AM Los Angeles

A 25-year-old man was sentenced today to 40 years to life in prison for gunning down a Buena Park resident who ordered guests at his son's birthday party to leave after the defendant and his associates crashed the gathering and started a fight. Dylan William Salazar was sentenced in March of 2013 to 50 years to life in prison, but his conviction on first-degree murder was overturned on appeal and a new trial was ordered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 1 hr Van Goh 7,204
News Reputed gang leader from Rowland Heights among ... (Apr '10) Fri SoCalNative 19
News Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a... Fri suzylnn 1
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) Jan 5 Chico 93
News Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1... Jan 3 mar 1
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) Jan 3 Casper bp dms clicka 155
Jay Leno Tortures Vets With Electronic Human To... Dec 17 Patriot 1
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,546 • Total comments across all topics: 277,705,218

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC