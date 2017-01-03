2 injured in Anaheim house fire

Anaheim firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of North Citron Street on Tuesday at about 9 p.m. Two people were taken to the hospital, one for smoke inhalation and one for cuts and burns. An industrial fan ventilates the inside of a home after a fire broke out inside.

