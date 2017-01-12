15 new packaging solutions vie for your vote
New products drive your packaging innovation machine. Here are more than two dozen solutions exhibitors at the upcoming WestPack 2017 show submitted for the Packaging Digest Innovation Award competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Packaging Digest.
