1 Question 7 Answers | Timed Racing Format - Rider Opinions On New Timed Format
For the first time in decades, The Monster Energy Supercross Series will feature a timed racing format for all heat races, semis, LCQs and of course the main events. This new format has been implemented by the AMA in an attempt to extend the length of the races because there have been instances in the past where certain main events concluded in under 15 minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transworld.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|2 hr
|Damage
|171
|Rohrabacher plans Russia trip to 'work with the...
|10 hr
|cheezypoof
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Tue
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Tue
|Ssg
|162
|Anaheim Music Thread
|Jan 8
|Musikologist
|1
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|Chico
|93
|Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1...
|Jan 3
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC