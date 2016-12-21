Younger brother of Byu LB Butch Pau'u set to join him in Provo
Neil Pau'u, the younger brother of BYU Cougars sophomore linebacker Butch Pau'u, confirmed with the Deseret News on Friday that he will begin classes at the university in January and join his brother on the Cougars' roster. Neil Pau'u's career at BYU has been a long time in the making.
