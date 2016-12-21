Storms may cause minor disruptions for millions headed to top US New...
More than 103 million Americans will travel away from home for the holidays through Jan. 2, 2017, according to American Automobile Association estimates . Locations with warm weather topped AAA's five most popular holiday travel spots in the United States, with Las Vegas and Orlando, Florida, coming in as the top two places.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|2 min
|Concerned Parent
|7,073
|'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,...
|18 min
|Maria Gonzalez
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Trojan
|32,689
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|WSA
|587
|queer eye for the straight guy
|Dec 27
|Cheers
|2
|Trump should uphold DACA
|Dec 27
|Brian_G
|7
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec 27
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC