'Star Wars' fans honor Carrie Fisher ...

'Star Wars' fans honor Carrie Fisher with glowing tribute at Downtown Disney

11 hrs ago

Fans of Carrie Fisher honored her death by pointing their lit Star Wars light sabers to the sky at 7 p.m. Wednesday night in Downtown Disney. Taken in Anaheim at Downtown Disney on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

