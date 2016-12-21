Slow-speed thrills: Disneyland employee has driven the Main Street fire engine for 32 years
Steve Finley, an attractions host at Disneyland, has been driving the Fire Engine up and down Main Street U.S.A. since 1984. He has worked at the park since 1973.
