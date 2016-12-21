Serial Arsonist Burglarizes Fire Stations
Authorities are looking for a man who sets off fires and then burglarizes fire stations in Santa Ana and Anaheim when the crews and engines have left the building. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|32,672
|Tom Is Even Fatter Now
|14 hr
|Mahummadick
|6
|Ramiro's a Dark Brown Thief!
|14 hr
|Buttlick
|1
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|17 hr
|Concerned Parent
|7,014
|Murderer out and about
|20 hr
|Heartbroken103011
|5
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|Sat
|unsure
|79
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Sat
|ANAKRIME Lado Sur
|579
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC