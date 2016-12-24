Route 66: The Road Ahead update, 12/24/2016 edition
Bill Thomas of the Route 66: The Road Ahead recently requested that regular updates about the group's activities be posted on Route 66 News. I agreed to do so on a monthly or bimonthly basis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Route 66 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|32,672
|Tom Is Even Fatter Now
|14 hr
|Mahummadick
|6
|Ramiro's a Dark Brown Thief!
|14 hr
|Buttlick
|1
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|17 hr
|Concerned Parent
|7,014
|Murderer out and about
|20 hr
|Heartbroken103011
|5
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|Sat
|unsure
|79
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Sat
|ANAKRIME Lado Sur
|579
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC