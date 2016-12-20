Return of 1974-D aluminum cent to U.S...

Return of 1974-D aluminum cent to U.S. Mint makes...

The 1974-D aluminum cent was returned to U.S. Mint custody in 2016, and later went on display at the American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money. The only known example of the 1974-D Lincoln aluminum cent was returned to the U.S. Mint, settling a dispute between two men and the Mint.

