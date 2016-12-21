Photos: 25 of the best local concerts in 2016

Gwen Stefani at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre in Irvine, Oct. 30: The Anaheim-native was the final performer to grace the stage at the beloved O.C. amphitheatre, which was demolished in early November, as she brought her This Is What The Truth Feels Like Tour to Irvine on Oct. 29-30. Though she wasn't joined by the rest of the members of her band No Doubt, she did incorporate several of those familiar tracks into her setlist, as well as cuts from her three solo albums.

