Most Influential 2016: Victoria Morrison treats patients who don't need to visit the ER
Victoria Morrison is the sole nurse practitioner in Anaheim Fire & Rescue's Community Care Response Unit.. She treats patients who don't need visits to emergency rooms, preventing hefty bills and saving firefighters time for serious calls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|2 min
|LMSA
|7,028
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|Trojan
|32,681
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|16 hr
|Anaheim
|585
|queer eye for the straight guy
|Tue
|Cheers
|2
|Trump should uphold DACA
|Tue
|Brian_G
|7
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Tue
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|Tom Is Even Fatter Now
|Tue
|Yamagucci
|7
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC