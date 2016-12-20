Most Influential 2016: Heinson Evander, once homeless, is now an artist and photographer
Once a homeless youth, Heinson Evander is making a name for himself as an artist and photographer on social media. Heinson Evander, who was a nominee for the OC Register's Artist of the Year in Visual Arts earlier this year, got his start in photography using this iPhone.
