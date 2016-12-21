Most Influential 2016: Amin David
David Amin served as the voice for the voiceless Latino and underrepresented immigrant community in Orange County. Though he passed away, his legacy and advocacy for Latinos and immigrants will carry on in the countless number of people he helped influence.
