Measles Outbreak Strikes Again In Los...

Measles Outbreak Strikes Again In Los Angeles

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Breitbart.com

Two years after a large Measles outbreak broke out at Disneyland in Southern California and spread internationally, an outbreak of the disease is back with nine confirmed cases in Los Angeles County. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Friday that they are investigating the nine cases as part of an outbreak in the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 10 hr Anonymous 32,672
Tom Is Even Fatter Now 19 hr Mahummadick 6
Ramiro's a Dark Brown Thief! 19 hr Buttlick 1
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 23 hr Concerned Parent 7,014
Murderer out and about Sat Heartbroken103011 5
News Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10) Sat unsure 79
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Sat ANAKRIME Lado Sur 579
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,438 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,269

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC