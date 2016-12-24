Measles Outbreak Strikes Again In Los Angeles
Two years after a large Measles outbreak broke out at Disneyland in Southern California and spread internationally, an outbreak of the disease is back with nine confirmed cases in Los Angeles County. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Friday that they are investigating the nine cases as part of an outbreak in the county.
