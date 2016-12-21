Mark Hamill Pays Tribute to Carrie Fisher: 'She Was OUR Princess'
Actors Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher speak onstage during Star Wars Celebration 2015 on April 16, 2015 in Anaheim, California. Mark Hamill joined the ranks of celebrities paying tribute to the late Carrie Fisher on Tuesday, writing a heartfelt tribute to the woman who played his sister in both the original Star Wars series and in last year's The Force Awakens .
