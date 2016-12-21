Man convicted of molesting 2 girls - ...

Man convicted of molesting 2 girls - his relatives - in Anaheim

SANTA ANA A 36-year-old man was convicted Wednesday of sexually assaulting two underage female relatives multiple times over several years in Anaheim. Joel Guerrerojasso, who is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 27, faces a potential maximum penalty of 45 years to life in state prison, according to Deputy District Attorney Mena Guirguis.

