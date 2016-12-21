Longtime college board member Leonard Lahtinen retires
After more than two decades of service, Leonard Lahtinen is retiring as the city's representative on the North Orange County Community College District's board of trustees. Lahtinen, 83, chose to run in the Anaheim City Council District 1 race in November, finishing third, behind Steven Chavez Lodge and winner Denise Barnes.
