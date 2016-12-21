LA director of the Council of American-Islamic Relations apologizes...

LA director of the Council of America...

Hussam Ayloush, executive director of the Los Angeles chapter of the Council of American-Islamic Relations, which is based in Anaheim, has apologized for a tweet he sent out on Christmas Day expressing disappointment that a plane crash involving a Russian military jet on its way to Syria didn't claim more lives. “I'm sad about the crashed Russian military jet.

