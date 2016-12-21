Jury urges death penalty for sex offender who killed 4 women
Jurors on Wednesday recommended a death sentence for a California sex offender who abducted and killed four women over six months while wearing an electronic monitoring device. Steven Dean Gordon, 47, should face capital punishment for his crimes, an Orange County jury said.
