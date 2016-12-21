Jimmy Albertson Back To 450 Class In 2017 - The Buzz | Presented by VonZipper
Entering his 10th Professional season, Jimmy will be throwing his leg over his FMF/Merge Racing Backed Suzuki RMZ 450. With the help of personal sponsors, will be traveling to the races in his sprinter van with his wife as a privateer.
