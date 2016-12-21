Jhoulys Chacin joins Padres, who keep Clayton Richard
Right-hander Jhoulys Chacin is joining the Sa... Volkswagen reached a deal with U.S. regulators and attorneys for car owners for the remaining 80,000 diesel vehicles caught in the company's emissions cheating scandal, a federal judge announced Tuesday. Volkswagen reached a deal that will give at least some owners of the remaining 80,000 diesel vehicles caught in the company's emissions cheating scandal the option of a buyback and provide compensation to all of them... The California Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked a voter-approved measure intended to speed up the appeals process for the state's Death Row inmates to give it time to consider a lawsuit challenging the measure.
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 min
|Truth_Hurts01
|32,667
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|Concerned Parent
|6,998
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|6 hr
|Punky esbp
|153
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|6 hr
|lil man
|68
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|6 hr
|Drifter13
|1,176
|queer eye for the straight guy
|9 hr
|mary dickles
|1
|State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09)
|16 hr
|DrTonyBlair
|871
