INFO/SIGNUPS - 2017 Toyota BMX Triple Challenge

For three years, Monster Energy has brought together most of the best BMX dirt riders in the world to compete at a unique dirt event that has helped push the level in BMX. In 2017, Monster is proud to announce the 2017 Toyota BMX Triple Challenge at Monster Energy Supercross , a three-stop, open series that will finally bring together all of the best dirt riders in the world.

