'Indiscriminate' device used by Aussie police

A Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputy stands ready to use a sound cannon, or Long Range Acoustic Device , against protesters near a Donald Trump campaign rally on May 25, 2016 in Anaheim, California Picture: David McNew/Getty Images/AFP A SONIC weapon that can permanently damage people's hearing is being rolled out across world and Aussie police now have them in their anti-protest kits. Long range acoustic devices are often referred to as sound cannons and have been used against protesters in the US with damaging impacts, with some saying they should be considered weapons.

