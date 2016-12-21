Email & Call Michele Martinez Now - do not Go to...
The gist is that Mayor Miguel Pulido has called a surprise/ambush special meeting of the City Council, deliberately scheduled while his three strongest opponents are out of town for the holidays , to have a snap PUBLIC EMPLOYEE EVALUATION OF PERFORMANCE AND/OR DISCIPLINARY ACTION of Santa Ana's City Manager David Cavazos . Messages can be send to Martinez at [email protected] .
