Driver Dead, 14 Others Injured After Bus, Car Crash

A driver was killed and 14 other people were injured when a commuter bus and a car collided in Anaheim late Tuesday morning, police said. The crash took place about 11:13 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Harbor Boulevard, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

