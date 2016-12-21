Disneyland Electrical Parade went from 'absolute disaster' to beloved attraction
The dazzling and colorful "Disney's Electrical Parade" in a 2001 file image. The 45-year-old nighttime parade returns to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on January 20, 2017, after an extended run at Florida's Magic Kingdom theme park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|32,672
|Tom Is Even Fatter Now
|14 hr
|Mahummadick
|6
|Ramiro's a Dark Brown Thief!
|14 hr
|Buttlick
|1
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|17 hr
|Concerned Parent
|7,014
|Murderer out and about
|20 hr
|Heartbroken103011
|5
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|Sat
|unsure
|79
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Sat
|ANAKRIME Lado Sur
|579
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC