Coach Usa is Hiring

Class A or B with "P" endorsement DMV w/no more than 1.5 points in the last 3 yrs Available flexible days and hours Subject to pre-employment drug testing Strong commitment to safety and service Excellent customer service skills Paid training Medical, Dental, Vision, Paid Life Insurance 401K with company match Paid Time Off Per diem for out of town trips APPLY NOW AT COACHUSA.JOBS Send your resume to [email protected] or apply in person to: COACH USA, 2001 S. MANCHESTER AVE, ANAHEIM CA 92802. For any questions call 714-507-1185 Coach USA Is an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Work Place.

