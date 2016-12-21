Coach Usa is Hiring
Class A or B with "P" endorsement DMV w/no more than 1.5 points in the last 3 yrs Available flexible days and hours Subject to pre-employment drug testing Strong commitment to safety and service Excellent customer service skills Paid training Medical, Dental, Vision, Paid Life Insurance 401K with company match Paid Time Off Per diem for out of town trips APPLY NOW AT COACHUSA.JOBS Send your resume to [email protected] or apply in person to: COACH USA, 2001 S. MANCHESTER AVE, ANAHEIM CA 92802. For any questions call 714-507-1185 Coach USA Is an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Work Place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|9 min
|Truth_Hurts01
|32,667
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|Concerned Parent
|6,998
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|6 hr
|Punky esbp
|153
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|6 hr
|lil man
|68
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|6 hr
|Drifter13
|1,176
|queer eye for the straight guy
|9 hr
|mary dickles
|1
|State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09)
|16 hr
|DrTonyBlair
|871
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC