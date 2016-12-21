Christmas cheer along Santa Ana riverbed
Gloria Shoemake with her dog Gizmo, checks out a dress given to her at Breakfast with Our Neighbors, a group run by volunteers to help the homeless in Anaheim on Saturday, December 24, 2016. Mike Sage makes his way back to camp with a heavy load of food, water, clothing and a couple stuffed teddy bears for his dog.
